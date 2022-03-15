Falcons Release DT Tyeler Davison

The Atlanta Falcons announced Tuesday they have released DT Tyeler Davison.
We have released DT Tyeler Davison. https://t.co/h4D5pqzGjJ
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) March 15, 2022
This doesn’t come as a big surprise as the Falcons are hard up against the cap and need room to work with.
According to Over The Cap, releasing Davison frees up $3.7 million in cap space with $1.2 million in dead money.
Davison, 29, was a fifth-round draft pick by the Saints in 2015 out of Fresno State. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract before agreeing to a one-year contract with the Falcons.
The Falcons re-signed Davison to a three-year extension last March.
In 2021, Davison appeared in 12 games for the Falcons and recorded 30 total tackles, three tackles for loss and no sacks.
