Falcons Release DT Tyeler Davison

The Atlanta Falcons announced Tuesday they have released DT Tyeler Davison.

This doesn’t come as a big surprise as the Falcons are hard up against the cap and need room to work with.

According to Over The Cap, releasing Davison frees up $3.7 million in cap space with $1.2 million in dead money.

Davison, 29, was a fifth-round draft pick by the Saints in 2015 out of Fresno State. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract before agreeing to a one-year contract with the Falcons.

The Falcons re-signed Davison to a three-year extension last March.

In 2021, Davison appeared in 12 games for the Falcons and recorded 30 total tackles, three tackles for loss and no sacks.