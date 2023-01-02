Falcons Release WR Cameron Batson From Practice Squad

The Atlanta Falcons announced on Monday that they are releasing practice squad WR Cameron Batson following his arrest last week.

Batson, 27, wound up signing on with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of Texas Tech back in 2018. He agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Titans but was unfortunately waived coming out of the preseason.

Batson was on and off of the Titans’ roster before catching on with the Falcons’ practice squad in 2022.

In 2021, Batson appeared in four games for the Titans and caught two passes for 15 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 15 yards on two carries. He also totaled 80 kick return yards.