Falcons Request HC Interviews With Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver & Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports the Falcons have requested an interview with Dolphins HC Anthony Weaver for its HC vacancy.

Per Pelissero, the Falcons also requested a HC interview with Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak.

Weaver interviewed with the Saints and Bears in last year’s head coaching cycle.

Weaver, 45, is a former second-round pick of the Ravens back in 2002. He played seven seasons in the league for the Ravens and Texans.

Weaver took his first coaching job at Florida as a graduate assistant in 2010. From there, he joined the Jets as their assistant DL coach and had brief stints with the Bills and Browns before the Texans hired him as their DL coach.

Weaver was promoted to defensive coordinator in 2020 before departing to become the run game coordinator/defensive line coach for the Ravens. He spent three years with Baltimore before heading to Miami in 2024 as their defensive coordinator.

In 2025, the Dolphins defense ranked No. 22 in yards allowed, No. 24 in points allowed, No. 18 in passing yards allowed and No. 26 in rushing yards allowed.

Kubiak, 38, played four years of college football at Colorado State before entering the coaching ranks in 2010 at Texas A&M as a quality control coach. He joined the Vikings in 2013 as an assistant WR coach, spent a year at Kansas as its WR coach, and joined the Broncos in 2016 as an offensive assistant.

Kubiak joined his father, Gary Kubiak, with the Vikings in 2019 as Minnesota’s QB coach and was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2021. He was not retained when the team fired HC Mike Zimmer and returned to the Broncos as their QB coach.

From there, the 49ers hired Kubiak last offseason as their passing game coordinator. He joined the Saints as their offensive coordinator in February 2024 and was hired as the Seahawks’ offensive coordinator for the 2025 season.

In 2025, the Seahawks’ offense ranked No. 8 in yards, No. 3 in points scored, No. 10 in rushing yards and No. 8 in passing yards.