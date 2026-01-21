Falcons Request Interview With Josh Williams For GM Position

Adam Schefter reports that the Falcons have requested an interview with 49ers director of scouting and football operations Josh Williams for their general manager position.

The team had previously interviewed Williams for the position of president of football position and so this will be his second interview with the team.

The following is the current list of candidates in Atlanta:

Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham (Requested)

(Requested) 49ers director of scouting and football operations Josh Williams (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Steelers assistant GM Andy Weidl (Requested)

(Requested) Texans assistant GM James Liipfert (Requested)

Williams had a GM interview scheduled with the Dolphins and was a finalist for the Jaguars’ job last offseason.

Williams has been a member of the 49ers’ front office for nearly 15 years after graduating from Columbia. He was hired as a scouting assistant in 2011 and bounced around as an area scout until being promoted to National Scout in 2022.

San Francisco named him Director of Scouting and Football Operations in 2024.

We will have more on the Falcons as it becomes available.