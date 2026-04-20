Latest NFC Draft Rumors: Ty Simpson, Jeremiyah Love, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

49ers
- ESPN’s Adam Schefter lists 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk as a trade candidate to monitor going into the draft. He adds 49ers QB Mac Jones is not expected to go anywhere after San Francisco’s high asking price neutralized any potential market.
- In his Monday draft intel podcast, Todd McShay mentions Utah OT Caleb Lomu will probably be drafted before the 49ers pick at No. 27, but if he’s available he probably won’t make it past them.
- Cornerback is a sneaky need for the 49ers and an area other teams think could be a focus for them at the end of the first round. (Jason La Canfora)
- After the 49ers extended LT Trent Williams, Schefter said on his podcast it would not shock him at all if the 49ers traded down and out of the first round.
Cardinals
- CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones says he has no clue what the Cardinals will do at No. 3. He mocked them Miami OT Francis Mauigoa and notes the word from other teams is that they want to trade down if they can.
- According to SNY’s Connor Hughes, multiple league sources expect the Cardinals to draft Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love at No. 3 overall if they can’t trade down, though if Ohio State LB Arvell Reese is available, that could change things.
- Hughes adds one of the teams picking in the top five is under the belief Arizona will take Love.
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer was expecting the Cardinals to take a pass rusher but he acknowledges he’s heard the buzz on Love.
- In his Monday draft intel podcast, Todd McShay called back to a previous report where he said there was a voice in the building pushing for Love. He adds that voice carries more influence than he thought and he now expects Arizona to draft Love if they don’t trade down.
- McShay added that he is hearing there is a team that views Alabama QB Ty Simpson similarly to ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky, who generated a whole news cycle on his own for a few days by saying he thought Simpson was QB1. He also knows the Cardinals are hearing the same thing he is and have to evaluate it as they weigh trading up to get him.
- ESPN’s Adam Schefter says the Cardinals are one of the teams that seem the most interested in Simpson. He has also heard them linked to Love.
- Tennessee QB Joey Aguilar had a 30 visit with the Cardinals. (Tom Pelissero)
Rams
- According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, league sources indicated that the Rams had been eyeing Alabama QB Ty Simpson with their second first-round pick at No. 29 overall at the back of the round. However, once they traded that pick for CB Trent McDuffie, it eliminated a potential landing spot for Simpson, as he’s not expected to last until their next pick at the end of Round 2.
- The Athletic’s Dane Brugler also mentioned he had heard the Rams were a big reason Simpson decided to declare for the draft.
- CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones points out four of the Rams’ five starting offensive linemen aren’t under contract in 2027, so that’s an under-the-radar need for their first pick at No. 13.
- In his Monday draft intel podcast, Todd McShay floated the idea of the Rams taking Simpson at No. 13 anyway. He adds he’s heard some things that call in question the idea that Los Angeles is locked onto a receiver, mentioning tackle or Oregon S Dillon Thieneman.
- Most teams expect the Rams to take a receiver at No. 13 overall. USC WR Makai Lemon is a clean fit but there’s some intrigue about Arizona State WR Jordyn Tyson as well. Los Angeles has also done some homework on moving up. (Albert Breer)
Seahawks
- ESPN’s Adam Schefter says the Seahawks are looking to trade down and out of the first round if they can to pick up more picks.
- Reloading in the secondary is one of Seattle’s priorities in the draft, as well as the obvious need at running back. (Albert Breer)
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