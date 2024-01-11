Falcons Request Interviews With Three Candidates

According to Ian Rapoport, the Falcons have requested permission to interview Lions DC Aaron Glenn and Ravens DL coach and associate HC Anthony Weaver for their head-coaching vacancy.

Tom Pelissero adds that the Falcons have also requested a meeting with Lions OC Ben Johnson.

These are the first interviews requested by the Falcons, despite the job being available for a few days now.

There is a lot of buzz out there about Bill Belichick being a name to watch in Atlanta for what it’s worth.

Johnson, 37, started his coaching career with Boston College in 2009 as a graduate assistant. From there, Johnson coached tight ends for the 2011 season.

The Dolphins hired Johnson in 2012 as an offensive assistant and he was later promoted to assistant quarterbacks coach in 2013.

Johnson coached tight ends and wide receivers with the Dolphins until 2019 before the Lions hired him as a quality control coach. He coached tight ends for the Lions in 2020 and was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2022.

In 2023, the Lions offense ranked No. 3 in yards per game and No. 5 in points per game, including No. 2 in passing yards per game and No. 5 in rushing yards per game.

Glenn, 51, is a former first-round pick of the Jets back in 1994. He played 15 seasons for the Jets, Texans, Cowboys, Jaguars, and Saints.

Glenn began his NFL coaching career with the Browns back in 2014 as their assistant defensive backs coach. From there, the Saints hired him two years later as their defensive backs coach and eventually took the Lions’ defensive coordinator job last year.

In 2023, the Lions’ defense ranked No. 19 in yards allowed, No. 23 in points allowed, No. 2 in rushing yards allowed, and No. 27 in passing yards allowed.

Weaver, 43, is a former second-round pick of the Ravens back in 2002. He played seven seasons in the league for the Ravens and Texans.

Weaver took his first coaching job at Florida as a graduate assistant in 2010. From there, he joined the Jets as their assistant DL coach and had brief stints with the Bills and Browns before the Texans hired him as their DL coach.

Weaver was promoted to defensive coordinator in 2020 before departing to become the run game coordinator/defensive line coach for the Ravens.