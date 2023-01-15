Falcons Request Permission To Interview Panthers DC Al Holcomb

Adam Schefter reports that the Falcons have requested permission to interview Panthers DC Al Holcomb for their vacant defensive coordinator position.

Holcomb, 52, began his coaching career at Temple back in 1995 as a graduate assistant/LBs coach. He worked for a number of schools including Colby College, Bloomsburg, Kutztown, and Lafayette before getting hired by the Giants as their defensive quality control coach in 2011.

The Panthers hired Holcomb as their linebackers coach in 2013 and he later departed for the Cardinals’ defensive coordinator position in 2018 under Steve Wilks. After being fired, he went with Wilks to Cleveland as his LB coach/run game coordinator.

After Wilks was let go, Holcomb returned to Carolina in 2020 as the LB coach. Wilks was later promoted to interim head coach for the Panthers following the firing of Matt Rhule, which in turn saw Holcomb promoted to Wilks’ old defensive coordinator position on an interim basis.

We will have more news on the Falcons’ search for a defensive coordinator as it becomes available.