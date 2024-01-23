Falcons Requesting Second Interviews With Lions Assistants Ben Johnson & Aaron Glenn

According to Michael Rothstein, the Falcons are requesting second interviews with Lions OC Ben Johnson and DC Aaron Glenn.

Because Detroit is playing in the NFC championship this week, those interviews can’t happen until next week.

They join a growing list of finalists for Atlanta’s job, which does indeed still seem to be “wide open.”

There had been a lot of momentum for former Patriots HC Bill Belichick but that has cooled in recent days as the Falcons have expanded their search. Here’s the current list of finalists:

Former Patriots HC Bill Belichick Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh Panthers DC Ejiro Evero Rams DC Raheem Morris Ravens DL coach Anthony Weaver Ravens DC Mike Macdonald Bengals OC Brian Callahan Texans OC Bobby Slowik Lions OC Ben Johnson Lions DC Aaron Glenn

Johnson, 37, started his coaching career with Boston College in 2009 as a graduate assistant. From there, Johnson coached tight ends for the 2011 season.

The Dolphins hired Johnson in 2012 as an offensive assistant and he was later promoted to assistant quarterbacks coach in 2013.

Johnson coached tight ends and wide receivers with the Dolphins until 2019 before the Lions hired him as a quality control coach. He coached tight ends for the Lions in 2020 and was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2022.

In 2023, the Lions offense ranked No. 3 in yards per game and No. 5 in points per game, including No. 2 in passing yards per game and No. 5 in rushing yards per game.

Glenn, 51, is a former first-round pick of the Jets back in 1994. He played 15 seasons for the Jets, Texans, Cowboys, Jaguars, and Saints.

Glenn began his NFL coaching career with the Browns back in 2014 as their assistant defensive backs coach. From there, the Saints hired him two years later as their defensive backs coach and eventually took the Lions’ defensive coordinator job last year.

In 2023, the Lions’ defense ranked No. 19 in yards allowed, No. 23 in points allowed, No. 2 in rushing yards allowed, and No. 27 in passing yards allowed.

We’ll have more on the Falcons coaching search as the news is available.