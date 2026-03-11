Falcons Restructured LT Jake Matthews For $10.5M In Cap Space

Per Over the Cap, the Falcons have restructured the contract for LT Jake Matthews.

Atlanta converted most of his base salary into a signing bonus and stretched it over the remainder of his deal plus an added void year to create $10.5 million in cap space.

Matthews, 34, was taken with the No. 6 overall pick by the Falcons back in 2014 out of Texas A&M. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $16.5 million rookie contract and set to make a base salary of $690,000 for the 2017 season when the Falcons picked up his fifth-year option.

Matthews signed a five-year, $75 million extension with the Falcons in 2018 before signing a three-year contract extension worth $52.5 million in March of 2022.

He had two years remaining on the deal with base salaries of $15.5 million in each when he signed another two-year, $45 million extension last offseason.

In 2025, Matthews started all 17 games for the Falcons at left tackle. Pro Football Focus had him graded as the No. 35 tackle out of 79 qualifying players.