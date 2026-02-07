Falcons Rookie DE James Pearce Jr Arrested On Domestic Violence Charges

Falcons rookie DE James Pearce Jr. was arrested Saturday in Florida on domestic violence charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and aggravated stalking, via Local10.com.

According to police, Pearce fled the scene and later crashed at Northwest 103rd Avenue and 66th Street before being taken in to custody.

The woman in the dispute was WNBA player Rickea Jackson.

Pearce was booked into Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, with his bond yet to be set.

Pearce, 21, was a two-year starter at Tennessee and was a two-time, first-team All-SEC selection. He declared for the 2025 NFL Draft after his junior season.

The Falcons used the No. 26 overall pick in round one on Pearce. He’s projected to sign Pearce to a four-year, $16,756,186 contract that includes a $8,826,316 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

In 2025 Pearce appeared in all 17 games for the Falcons and recorded 27 tackles, a forced fumble, 10.5 sacks and five pass defenses.