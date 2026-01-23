Falcons Schedule Four Interviews For GM Vacancy

Albert Breer of SI.com reports that the Falcons have scheduled four interviews for their GM vacancy.

The Falcons will meet with Eagles senior personnel director Joe Douglas, Chiefs assistant GM Mike Bradway, Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham and 49ers director of scouting and football operations Josh Williams all on Friday.

It’s worth mentioning that Cunningham previously interviewed for the team’s president position, which ultimately went to former Falcons QB Matt Ryan.

Douglas, 49, began working for the Ravens in their personnel department in 2000 and spent 15 years with the organization. The Bears hired him as their director of college scouting for the 2015 season.

Douglas spent one year in Chicago before joining the Eagles as their vice president of player personnel the following year. From there, he joined the Jets as their general manager in 2019.

New York fired him in November of 2024 in his sixth year on the job. He was then hired by the Eagles as a senior personnel director for the 2025 season.

In six years as the GM of the Jets, Douglas had a record of 30-64 with no playoff appearances.

Cunningham started his career as an executive with the Ravens as a personnel assistant from 2008-2012 before moving to an area scout for the team from 2013-2016.

He was hired by the Eagles, where he served from 2017-2021 as director of college scouting, assistant director of player personnel, and eventually director of player personnel. Chicago hired Cunningham as their assistant general manager in 2022, and he has served in that role since.

We will have more on the Falcons’ general manager position as it becomes available.