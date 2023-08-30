Falcons Sign 14 Players To Practice Squad

The Atlanta Falcons officially signed 14 players to their practice squad on Wednesday, per the NFL Transactions wire.
Atlanta’s practice squad includes:
- DB Micah Abernathy
- DB Natrone Brooks
- OL Justin Shaffer
- DL Timmy Horne
- RB Godwin Igwebuike
- DL LaCale London
- WR Matthew Sexton
- OL Tyler Vrabel
- OL Barry Wesley
- LB Andre Smith
- TE Parker Hesse
- TE Tucker Fisk
- WR Xavier Malone
- DL Kemoko Turay
Turay, 28, was drafted by the Colts in the second round out of Rutgers in 2018. He signed a four-year, $5.2 million rookie deal.
Turay was testing out the free-agent market for the first time in his career when he caught on with the 49ers last year. He signed with the Falcons in July.
In 2022, Turay appeared in three games for the 49ers and recorded one tackle.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!