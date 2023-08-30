Falcons Sign 14 Players To Practice Squad

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-

The Atlanta Falcons officially signed 14 players to their practice squad on Wednesday, per the NFL Transactions wire. 

Falcons helmet

Atlanta’s practice squad includes: 

  1. DB Micah Abernathy
  2. DB Natrone Brooks
  3. OL Justin Shaffer
  4. DL Timmy Horne
  5. RB Godwin Igwebuike
  6. DL LaCale London
  7. WR Matthew Sexton
  8. OL Tyler Vrabel
  9. OL Barry Wesley
  10. LB Andre Smith
  11. TE Parker Hesse
  12. TE Tucker Fisk
  13. WR Xavier Malone
  14. DL Kemoko Turay

Turay, 28, was drafted by the Colts in the second round out of Rutgers in 2018. He signed a four-year, $5.2 million rookie deal.

Turay was testing out the free-agent market for the first time in his career when he caught on with the 49ers last year. He signed with the Falcons in July. 

In 2022, Turay appeared in three games for the 49ers and recorded one tackle.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply