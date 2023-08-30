Falcons Sign 14 Players To Practice Squad

The Atlanta Falcons officially signed 14 players to their practice squad on Wednesday, per the NFL Transactions wire.

Atlanta’s practice squad includes:

Turay, 28, was drafted by the Colts in the second round out of Rutgers in 2018. He signed a four-year, $5.2 million rookie deal.

Turay was testing out the free-agent market for the first time in his career when he caught on with the 49ers last year. He signed with the Falcons in July.

In 2022, Turay appeared in three games for the 49ers and recorded one tackle.