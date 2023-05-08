Falcons Sign CB Tre Flowers

The Atlanta Falcons announced Monday that they’ve signed veteran CB Tre Flowers to a one-year contract.
Flowers previously visited with the Panthers this offseason, but it looks like the Falcons proved to be his best option in the end.
Flowers, 27, is a former fifth-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2018. He was in the final year of his four-year rookie contract when the Seahawks waived Flowers in October 2021.
He was later claimed off waivers by the Bengals. Cincinnati re-signed him to a one-year deal in April of last year.
In 2022, Flowers appeared in 15 games for the Bengals and recorded 27 tackles, one interception, and three pass defenses.
