Falcons Sign DL Carlos Davis To Practice Squad

The Atlanta Falcons announced Thursday that they’ve signed DL Carlos Davis to their practice squad.

Here’s the Falcons updated practice squad:

DB Natrone Brooks TE Tucker Fisk TE Parker Hesse DT Timmy Horne G Justin Shaffer T Tyler Vrabel T Barry Wesley (Injured) DB Lukas Denis DE Demone Harris LB Milo Eifler RB Carlos Washington WR Chris Blair WR Frank Darby RB Jacob Saylors (Injured) DB Arnold Tarpley LB Donavan Mutin T John Leglue LB Frank Ginda DL Carlos Davis

Davis, 27, was a former seventh-round pick in the 2020 draft by the Steelers. He was waived prior to the 2022 season by Pittsburgh and was brought back to their practice squad.

Davis spent the 2022 season in between the Steelers’ practice squad and active roster. He was released from the practice squad by the team back in January.

The Falcons later signed Davis to a contract in June before releasing him coming out of the preseason.

In 2022, Davis appeared in one game for the Steelers. He finished the year with one tackle, one tackle for loss and one sack.