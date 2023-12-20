Falcons Sign DL Tommy Togiai Off Browns Practice Squad

The Atlanta Falcons officially signed DL Tommy Togiai from the Browns’ practice squad to their active roster, per Terrin Waack of the team’s site.

Togiai, 23, was a fourth-round pick by the Browns in the 2021 NFL Draft. He was among the team’s final roster cuts this season and was signed to the Jaguars’ practice squad shortly after.

Jacksonville cut him loose in September and he quickly caught on with the Browns’ practice squad.

In 2022, Togiai appeared in 12 games for the Browns and made two starts, recording 13 tackles, half a sack, and one fumble recovery.