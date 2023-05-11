Falcons Sign First-Round RB Bijan Robinson

The Atlanta Falcons have officially signed No. 8 overall pick RB Bijan Robinson to a rookie contract, according to Ian Rapoport.

The Falcons still have four draft picks to sign including:

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 8 Bijan Robinson RB Signed 2 38 Matthew Bergeron OG 3 75 Zach Harrison DE 4 113 Clark Phillips DB 7 224 DeMarcco Hellams S Signed 7 225 Jovaughn Gwyn G

Robinson, 21, was twice named first-team All-Big 12 and was a unanimous All-American and winner of the Doak Walker Award, given to the nation’s top running back, in 2022. He declared for the 2023 NFL Draft following his junior season at Texas.

NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein compares him to Raiders RB Josh Jacobs.

The No. 8 overall pick is projected to sign a four-year, $23,678,062 contract that includes a $14,220,409 signing bonus and will carry a $4,305,102 cap figure for the 2023 season.

During his three-year college career, Robinson rushed 539 times for 3,410 yards (6.3 YPC) and 33 touchdowns to go along with 60 receptions for 805 yards and another eight touchdowns in 31 career games.