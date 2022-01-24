Falcons Sign OL Rashaad Coward To Futures Deal

The Atlanta Falcons announced they signed OL Rashaad Coward to a reserve/futures contract on Monday.

The full list of Falcons futures deals includes:

  1. DB Cornell Armstrong
  2. OL Willie Beavers
  3. OLB Quinton Bell
  4. LB Jordan Brailford
  5. LB Dorian Etheridge
  6. WR Chad Hansen
  7. RB Caleb Huntley
  8. DB Luther Kirk
  9. P Dom Maggio
  10. OL Ryan Neuzil
  11. DB Lafayette Pitts
  12. TE John Raine
  13. LB Rashad Smith
  14. DE Nick Thurman
  15. WR Austin Trammell
  16. DB Dee Alford
  17. TE Brayden Lenius
  18. DB Corey Ballentine
  19. LB Duke Ejiofor
  20. TE Daniel Helm 
  21. OL Rashaad Coward

Coward, 26, signed with the Bears as an undrafted free agent out of Old Dominion back in 2017. He was waived coming out of the preseason but was later re-signed to the Bears’ practice squad.

Chicago elected to promote Coward to their active roster towards the end of the 2017 season and he managed to make the 53-man roster each of the next two years. The Bears re-signed him as an exclusive rights free agent in 2020. 

Coward signed a one-year deal with the Steelers last year but the team released him in October. He caught on briefly with the Jaguars before re-signing on to the Steelers’ practice squad, where he finished the season.

In 2021, Coward appeared in four games for Pittsburgh, playing 18 total snaps.

