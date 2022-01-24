Falcons Sign OL Rashaad Coward To Futures Deal

The Atlanta Falcons announced they signed OL Rashaad Coward to a reserve/futures contract on Monday.
We have signed Rashaad Coward to a reserve/futures contract.
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) January 24, 2022
The full list of Falcons futures deals includes:
- DB Cornell Armstrong
- OL Willie Beavers
- OLB Quinton Bell
- LB Jordan Brailford
- LB Dorian Etheridge
- WR Chad Hansen
- RB Caleb Huntley
- DB Luther Kirk
- P Dom Maggio
- OL Ryan Neuzil
- DB Lafayette Pitts
- TE John Raine
- LB Rashad Smith
- DE Nick Thurman
- WR Austin Trammell
- DB Dee Alford
- TE Brayden Lenius
- DB Corey Ballentine
- LB Duke Ejiofor
- TE Daniel Helm
- OL Rashaad Coward
Coward, 26, signed with the Bears as an undrafted free agent out of Old Dominion back in 2017. He was waived coming out of the preseason but was later re-signed to the Bears’ practice squad.
Chicago elected to promote Coward to their active roster towards the end of the 2017 season and he managed to make the 53-man roster each of the next two years. The Bears re-signed him as an exclusive rights free agent in 2020.
Coward signed a one-year deal with the Steelers last year but the team released him in October. He caught on briefly with the Jaguars before re-signing on to the Steelers’ practice squad, where he finished the season.
In 2021, Coward appeared in four games for Pittsburgh, playing 18 total snaps.
