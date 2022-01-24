Falcons Sign OL Rashaad Coward To Futures Deal

The Atlanta Falcons announced they signed OL Rashaad Coward to a reserve/futures contract on Monday.

We have signed Rashaad Coward to a reserve/futures contract. — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) January 24, 2022

The full list of Falcons futures deals includes:

Coward, 26, signed with the Bears as an undrafted free agent out of Old Dominion back in 2017. He was waived coming out of the preseason but was later re-signed to the Bears’ practice squad.

Chicago elected to promote Coward to their active roster towards the end of the 2017 season and he managed to make the 53-man roster each of the next two years. The Bears re-signed him as an exclusive rights free agent in 2020.

Coward signed a one-year deal with the Steelers last year but the team released him in October. He caught on briefly with the Jaguars before re-signing on to the Steelers’ practice squad, where he finished the season.

In 2021, Coward appeared in four games for Pittsburgh, playing 18 total snaps.