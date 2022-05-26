Falcons Sign RB Jeremy McNichols

The Atlanta Falcons announced that they are signing RB Jeremy McNichols to a contract on Thursday.

McNichols, 26, is a former fifth-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2017. He signed a four-year contract worth $2,663,788 with Tampa Bay but was, unfortunately, cut loose coming out of the preseason.

From there, McNichols had brief stints with the 49ers, Colts, Broncos and Titans before signing on to the Jaguars’ practice squad last year. Jacksonville later promoted him to their active roster to close out the season.

The Titans re-signed McNichols to a contract in 2020 and eventually was signed to the practice squad before returning to the active roster ahead of last season. Tennessee cut him from their taxi squad back in January.

In 2021, McNichols appeared in 14 games for the Titans and rushed for 156 yards on 41 carries (3.8 YPC) to go along with 28 receptions for 240 yards receiving and one touchdown.