Falcons Sign Second-Round LB Troy Andersen

The Atlanta Falcons have signed second-round LB Troy Andersen to a four-year contract, the team announced.

We have signed two defenders from our 2022 draft class. https://t.co/RFlrpvUh7N — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) May 25, 2022

He’s the sixth member of the Falcons’ 2022 draft class to sign their deal.

Rd Player Pos. Note 1 Drake London WR Signed 2 Arnold Ebiketie OLB 2 Troy Andersen LB Signed 3 Desmond Ridder QB 3 DeAngelo Malone LB Signed 5 Tyler Allgeier RB Signed 6 Justin Shaffer OG Signed 6 John FitzPatrick TE Signed

Andersen, 23, was a four-year starter at Montana State and earned unanimous All-American and first-team All-Big Sky honors in 2021, named first-team All-American and first-team All-Big Sky in 2019, and third-team All-American and first-team All-Big Sky. The Falcons used the No. 58 overall pick on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Lance Zierlein compares him to LB Mark Nzeocha.

He’s projected to sign a four-year $6,103,571 contract that includes a $1,618,961 signing bonus.

During his four-year college career, Andersen appeared in 50 games and made 40 starts, recording 214 total tackles, 27.5 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks, three interceptions, and 15 pass defenses.