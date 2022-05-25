Falcons Sign Second-Round LB Troy Andersen

The Atlanta Falcons have signed second-round LB Troy Andersen to a four-year contract, the team announced.
We have signed two defenders from our 2022 draft class. https://t.co/RFlrpvUh7N
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) May 25, 2022
He’s the sixth member of the Falcons’ 2022 draft class to sign their deal.
|Rd
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|Drake London
|WR
|Signed
|2
|Arnold Ebiketie
|OLB
|2
|Troy Andersen
|LB
|Signed
|3
|Desmond Ridder
|QB
|3
|DeAngelo Malone
|LB
|Signed
|5
|Tyler Allgeier
|RB
|Signed
|6
|Justin Shaffer
|OG
|Signed
|6
|John FitzPatrick
|TE
|Signed
Andersen, 23, was a four-year starter at Montana State and earned unanimous All-American and first-team All-Big Sky honors in 2021, named first-team All-American and first-team All-Big Sky in 2019, and third-team All-American and first-team All-Big Sky. The Falcons used the No. 58 overall pick on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Lance Zierlein compares him to LB Mark Nzeocha.
He’s projected to sign a four-year $6,103,571 contract that includes a $1,618,961 signing bonus.
During his four-year college career, Andersen appeared in 50 games and made 40 starts, recording 214 total tackles, 27.5 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks, three interceptions, and 15 pass defenses.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!