Falcons Sign TE Anthony Firkser

The Atlanta Falcons announced on Tuesday they have signed TE Anthony Firkser.

We have signed TE Anthony Firkser. — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) April 12, 2022

Firsker obviously knows Falcons HC Arthur Smith from their time with the Titans and adds some depth to replace Hayden Hurst for Atlanta.

Firkser, 27, originally signed on with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Harvard back in 2017. He lasted just a few months in New York before he was waived and later signed to the Chiefs’ practice squad.

Kansas City brought Firkser back on a futures contract in 2018 only to release him shortly after the draft. He later caught on with the Titans and returned to Tennessee on a one-year contract each of the past two seasons.

In 2021, Firkser appeared in 15 games for the Titans and caught 34 passes on 43 targets for 291 yards receiving and two touchdowns.