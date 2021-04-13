Falcons Sign TE Ryan Becker

By
Nate Bouda
-
     

The Atlanta Falcons officially signed TE Ryan Becker to a contract on Tuesday. 

Becker, 23, wound up going undrafted out of SMU back in 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Cardinals shortly after the draft. 

However, Arizona opted to waive Becker coming out of training camp and sat out the entire 2020 season.

During his four-year college career at SMU, Becker caught 16 passes for 198 yards receiving and five touchdowns over the course of 15 games.

