Falcons Signed DT Zacch Pickens

The Atlanta Falcons announced they have signed DT Zacch Pickens to the practice squad.

He was in Atlanta for a visit yesterday. To make room, the team cut DL Carlos Allen.

Atlanta’s practice squad now includes:

WR Vinny Anthony II OL James Brockermeyer OL Kam Dewberry WR Dylan Drummond RB Tyler Goodson CB Darnay Holmes RB Cash Jones OL Riley Mahlman TE Nick Muse TE Jack Velling WR Antwane Wells Jr. OL James Thompson DE Zach Harrison DB Jammie Robinson LB Bralen Trice DT Zacch Pickens

Pickens, 26, was named the Gatorade Football Player of the Year as a high school senior in 2018 and committed to South Carolina as a five-star recruit. The Bears drafted him in the third round with the No. 64 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He was entering the third year of a four-year, $5,763,789 rookie contract that included a $1,191,846 signing bonus when the Bears waived him at the end of August. The Chiefs signed him to the practice squad and he made a couple of appearances on the active roster before signing a futures deal for 2026.

Kansas City then waived him in May ahead of rookie minicamp. He was claimed by the Giants but once again released before Week 1.

In 2025, Pickens appeared in three games for the Chiefs and recorded five total tackles.