Falcons Signing CB Cornell Armstrong To Practice Squad

According to his agent Brett Tessler, the Falcons are signing CB Cornell Armstrong to their practice squad.

Armstrong, 27, is a former sixth-round pick by the Dolphins back in 2018 out of Southern Mississippi. He was entering the second year of his four-year, $2,578,408 rookie contract when the Dolphins waived him coming out of the preseason.

The Texans later signed Armstrong before adding him to their practice squad. He was eventually promoted to their active roster. Houston re-signed Armstrong for the 2021 season but waived him coming out of the preseason. He was cut again after joining the practice squad.

In 2020, Armstrong was active for 10 games but did not record a statistic for the Texans.