Falcons Sign DL Carlos Davis, Cut DT Jalen Dalton

According to Aaron Wilson, the Falcons are signing DL Carlos Davis to their roster.

He’s been making the rounds on the workout circuit in recent weeks, trying out for both the Jaguars and the Texans before landing this deal with Atlanta.

The Falcons confirmed the move and announced DT Jalen Dalton was released in a corresponding move.

Davis, 26, was a former seventh-round pick in the 2020 draft by the Steelers. He was waived prior to the 2022 season by Pittsburgh and was brought back to their practice squad.

Davis spent the 2022 season in between the Steelers’ practice squad and active roster. He was released from the practice squad by the team back in January.

In 2022, Davis appeared in one game for the Steelers. He finished the year with one tackle, one tackle for loss and one sack.