Falcons Signing LB Kaden Elliss

The Atlanta Falcons are signing LB Kaden Elliss, according to Ian Rapoport.

Elliss, 27, was selected in the 7th round of the 2019 draft by the Saints. He played out his four-year, $2.6 million rookie contract in New Orleans before becoming an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2022, Elliss appeared in all 17 games for the Saints and recorded 76 total tackles, including seven tackles for loss, seven sacks, two forced fumbles and two pass deflections.