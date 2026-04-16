Per Aaron Wilson of KPRC, UCF DE Malachi Lawrence had 16 top-30 visits, including the Texans this week.

Here’s a full list of Lawrence’s reported visits:

49ers (Mike Garafolo) Buccaneers Cardinals Chargers Chiefs Colts (Mike Garafolo) Commanders Dolphins Jets Falcons Raiders Ravens Saints Seahawks (Mike Garafolo) Texans Titans

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward that limit. These are often colloquially referred to as “top 30 visits” although they’re not necessarily the top 30 players on a team’s board.

Lawrence, 22, was a three-star recruit and the 137th-ranked defensive lineman in the 2021 recruiting class. He committed to Central Florida and remained there for five years, earning First Team All-Big 12 in 2025 and Honorable Mention all-Big 12 in 2023.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic has Lawrence as the seventh-best edge rusher in the draft with a first- to second-round grade.

During his four-year college career, Lawrence appeared in 39 games and recorded 72 tackles, 28 tackles for loss, 20 sacks, five pass defenses, one fumble recovery, and three forced fumbles.

For more ahead of the draft, check out our 2026 NFL Draft Visit Tracker.