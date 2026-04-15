NFC Notes: Dan Morgan, A’Shawn Robinson, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers

The Panthers released veteran DL A’Shawn Robinson in March to free up $10.5 million in salary cap space, leading to him signing with the Buccaneers the next day. Carolina GM Dan Morgan said parting with Robinson was the nature of the business: “A’Shawn—great dude, great leader. We’ll definitely miss him around here. It’s definitely just part of the business.” (PanthersWire)

in March to free up $10.5 million in salary cap space, leading to him signing with the Buccaneers the next day. Carolina GM said parting with Robinson was the nature of the business: “A’Shawn—great dude, great leader. We’ll definitely miss him around here. It’s definitely just part of the business.” (PanthersWire) Kansas QB Jalon Daniels visited the Buccaneers. (Jordan Schultz)

Falcons

Mike Sando of The Athletic notes the Falcons’ moves during free agency are drawing questions: “There is nothing about what they have done that I can say, ‘That makes sense.’”

Executives weighed in on signing Tua Tagovailoa cheaply: “For the price, you can’t hate on that; but overall, it seems like they swapped out guys for guys. They have some talent, but they are not in win-now mode. They are not in tank mode, either. They seem very net neutral.”

cheaply: “For the price, you can’t hate on that; but overall, it seems like they swapped out guys for guys. They have some talent, but they are not in win-now mode. They are not in tank mode, either. They seem very net neutral.” Other moves drew more scrutiny: “You give the 41-year-old kicker ( Nick Folk ) two years, $9 million, $4 million guaranteed. Jake Bailey , a punter, gets three years, $9 million, $5 million guaranteed. Austin Hooper is 31. Tua, I can see that — they needed to do something. Christian Harris is young enough as a linebacker to have some upside. But that is not a good class. That’s a grab bag of, ‘We don’t know what we’re doing.’”

) two years, $9 million, $4 million guaranteed. , a punter, gets three years, $9 million, $5 million guaranteed. is 31. Tua, I can see that — they needed to do something. is young enough as a linebacker to have some upside. But that is not a good class. That’s a grab bag of, ‘We don’t know what we’re doing.’” Executives questioned why the team didn’t retain certain veterans: “Why are you doing these deals? If you are going to pay these guys, why wouldn’t you pay to keep Kaden Elliss? He is 30 years old, but a good player coming off one of his best years. Played like 100 percent of the snaps (99.9 percent), can play multiple spots, can rush, play off the ball. It’s crazy.”

Panthers

Panthers GM Dan Morgan said they plan on taking a best-player-available approach with the No. 19 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft and “wouldn’t hesitate” taking a receiver for the second year in a row with their top pick.

“We’re gonna take the best player. So if the best player we feel is (a receiver) at 19, I wouldn’t hesitate to draft another wideout. I don’t think there’s a rule that says you can’t draft a wide receiver three years in a row,” Morgan said, via Joseph Person of The Athletic. “So, I’m not gonna box us in and say we’re not gonna draft one.”

Morgan is intrigued with this year’s class of receivers.

“With all the seven-on-seven camps and kids growing up (with those), I feel like every year there’s wideouts that are super talented. Guys that you can tell they’ve been doing it a long time,” Morgan said. “I think it’s another good class of wideouts, and I think you’ll continue to see it that way.”

Carolina has hosted three tight ends for top-30 visits, including Ole Miss’ Dae’Quan Wright, Georgia’s Oscar Delp, and N.C. State’s Justin Joly. Morgan feels like there is solid depth available in the later rounds.

“I think there’s a couple (tight ends) that are talented guys,” Morgan said. “I do think there’s some depth in the later rounds as well.”