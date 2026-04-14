NFC Notes: Kevin Stefanski, Draft Visits, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons

With new HC Kevin Stefanski leading the offseason program, the Falcons were permitted to begin earlier than other teams to get a head start on the organizational changes. Stefanski outlined his expectations for his first offseason in Atlanta, from the scheme to their identity to conditioning.

“So much of the offseason program, as you guys know, is just building foundational knowledge,” Stefanski said, via the team’s website. “That’s scheme, that’s the X’s and O’s, but that’s also a foundational knowledge of our techniques, of our fundamentals. Foundational knowledge of our identity as an offense, as a defense, as special teams. So, I’d say a lot of the offseason program is about building a strong foundation.”

“I think there’s great benefits to being in a program where your coaches can coach you, where your teammates can be around you and can push you. We, over the course of this 10-week program, we want to cover a lot of ground. That’s both schematically, but more importantly, it’s from a physical strength and conditioning [standpoint].”

Panthers

Mike Sando of The Athletic notes the Panthers’ spending on free agents is aggressive: “Lloyd has one year of production, but I like him. I like Phillips as a move-around piece, but he has never been a finisher.”

Executives emphasized the context: “(Phillips) fits that 26-year-old, second-contract guy who matches your window. That’s where Maxx Crosby and Trey Hendrickson don’t make as much sense for Carolina. Jaelan kind of allows them to finally replace Brian Burns , who they traded for cents on the dollar.”

and don’t make as much sense for Carolina. Jaelan kind of allows them to finally replace , who they traded for cents on the dollar.” Tennessee WR Chris Brazzell II had six 30 visits, including with the Panthers. (Ian Rapoport)

Saints

Cincinnati TE Joe Royer took a 30 visit with the Saints. (Arye Pulli)

took a 30 visit with the Saints. (Arye Pulli) Kansas QB Jalon Daniels had a private workout with the Saints. (Jordan Schultz)