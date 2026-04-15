Several Teams Red-Flagged Tennessee CB Jermod McCoy’s Knee Injury

Tennessee CB Jermod McCoy missed the entire 2025 season with a torn ACL that he suffered early in January of last year, but still committed to the 2026 NFL Draft. Tony Pauline of EssentiallySports, citing multiple sources, reports that several teams have red-flagged McCoy’s medical results at the NFL Combine.

According to Pauline, teams have raised concerns about McCoy’s knee being deemed a degenerative condition.

Pauline mentions that some teams could fail McCoy’s medicals and take him off their board completely, while others could notch him down a half- to a full-round grade. However, he also writes that some teams could still be okay with McCoy’s medical report.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic has McCoy as the second-best cornerback in the class with a first-round grade.

McCoy, 20, was a three-star recruit in the 2023 recruiting class out of Whitehouse, Texas. He committed to Oregon State and transferred to Tennessee after one season.

In his collegiate career, McCoy appeared in 25 games over two seasons at Oregon State and Tennessee and recorded 75 total tackles, one tackle for loss, six interceptions, 16 passes defended, and one fumble recovery.