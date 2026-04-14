Five Teams Looking To Trade Out Of Top Ten Picks

According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, there are several teams in the top ten draft picks who are already looking to move down in the first round.

Breer lists the Cardinals, Titans, Giants, Browns and Commanders as teams that would like to drop down in the order in exchange for more picks. They hold picks No. 3 through No. 7, in the order listed.

Of course, it takes two to tango. Every year there are generally more teams that want to move down than teams that want to move up, and Breer says this season is no different with a draft class that’s shallower at the top than usual and levels off quicker.

In terms of teams that could want to move up, Breer mentions there has been some buzz about the Cowboys, who have two first-round picks at No. 12 and No. 20, trying to move up for a big-time playmaker on defense.

In terms of players who could be coveted enough to prompt a trade up, Breer says Ohio State LB Arvell Reese and Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love are the two he’d pay attention to.

The Cardinals have come up as a trade-down team because the talent at No. 3, specifically at offensive line, doesn’t neatly align with their needs.

The Titans are rebuilding and the front office has talked about the value of collecting extra top-100 picks, so trading down would be a way to add to their war chest.

New Giants HC John Harbaugh arrives in New York from Baltimore which historically has put a premium on acquiring extra selections, and the Giants don’t have a pick between No. 37 and No. 105.

The Browns are in a multi-year rebuild and GM Andrew Berry has openly talked about wanting to trade back in the first round to add extra picks like he did last year.

Washington doesn’t have another pick after No. 7 until No. 71, and those are its only two top 100 selections out of six total picks this year. Last year’s slump showed the rebuilding Commanders still have work to do and GM Adam Peters needs more picks.

For more buzz ahead of the draft, check out our 2026 NFL Draft Rumor Tracker.