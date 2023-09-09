Falcons Announce Four Roster Moves

The Falcons are signing RB Godwin Igwebuike to their 53-man roster. In corresponding moves, the team is waiving DL Joe Gaziano and elevating TE Parker Hesse and DB Natrone Brooks from the practice squad.

Igwebuike, 28, wound up signing on with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of Northwestern back in 2018. He agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract but was waived by the Buccaneers coming out of the preseason.

From there, Igwebuike had short stints with the Buccaneers, 49ers, Jets, and Lions before signing on with the Seahawks.

In 2022, Godwin Igwebuike appeared in five games for the Seahawks and totaled 308 kick return yards. He also added three carries for four total yards.