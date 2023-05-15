Falcons Signing S Lukas Denis & OL Barry Wesley Following Tryout

According to Tom Pelissero, the Atlanta Falcons are signing S Lukas Denis to a contract.

Denis tried out for the team recently after playing this past spring with the St. Louis Battlehawks of the XFL.

Matt Lombardo adds the Falcons are signing former Seattle Sea Dragons OL Barry Wesley.

Denis, 26, signed with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of Boston College following the 2019 NFL Draft. However, he was waived coming out of the preseason.

Denis had a stint with the Indoor Football League in 2022 before joining the XFL for the 2023 season.

In 2023, Denis appeared in 10 games and recorded 37 total tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack and two interceptions.