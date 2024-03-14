Falcons Signing WR Ray-Ray McCloud To Two-Year Deal Worth Up To $6M

According to Tom Pelissero, the Falcons are signing return specialist and receiver Ray-Ray McCloud to a two-year deal worth up to $6 million on Thursday.

McCloud, 26, is a former sixth-round pick of the Bills back in 2018 out of Clemson. He was in the second year of his four-year, $2.6 million contract when he was waived by the Bills coming out of the preseason.

The Panthers claimed McCloud off of waivers soon after before waiving him in October. McCloud returned to the Bills’ practice squad a few days later and re-signed to a futures deal in 2020. He was waived in July and signed with the Steelers during training camp.

The Steelers brought McCloud back on a one-year deal for the 2021 season. After playing out that deal, he signed a two-year deal with the 49ers in 2022 and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent.

In 2023, McCloud appeared in 12 games and recorded 24 punt returns for 203 yards (8.5 YPR), and 10 kick returns for 225 yards (22.5 YPR). He also recorded 12 receptions for 135 yards (11.3 YPC) and no touchdowns.