Falcons Still Listening To Trade Offers For No. 4 Pick

According to Jeff Schultz, the Falcons have continued to listen to trade offers for the No. 4 overall pick.

However, Schultz says Atlanta so far has not received an offer to its liking to prompt them to move the pick.

Atlanta has been open to moving down from No. 4 for several weeks now. It’s widely seen that there are five potential first-round quarterbacks in this year’s draft and that’s already prompted the 49ers to make a massive trade into the top five.

It’s looking like two out of the trio of North Dakota State’s Trey Lance, Ohio State’s Justin Fields and Alabama’s Mac Jones will be available at No. 4 if another team is interested in moving up.

The Falcons are a candidate themselves to take a quarterback, with current starter Matt Ryan turning 36 before the start of the 2021 season.

However, any quarterback they take would sit behind Ryan this year and potentially next, as his contract was restructured and carries a significant dead money hit should he be cut or traded in 2022.

With the run on quarterbacks ahead of them, the Falcons could have their pick of the best players at other positions at No. 4, including Florida TE Kyle Pitts or Oregon LT Penei Sewell.

A trade down would also potentially help the Falcons add more impact players and fill out a roster that desperately needs an infusion of talent on rookie contracts, as it’s the most top-heavy in the NFL.

Whatever the Falcons decide to do, it’s clear their decision will be a massive domino that impacts the rest of the draft.

