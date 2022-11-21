Falcons TE Kyle Pitts Has Torn MCL

Update:

According to Ian Rapoport, Falcons TE Kyle Pitts actually has a torn MCL that needs to be surgically repaired, which is much more serious than initially thought.

Pitts is getting a second opinion before deciding on how to proceed but this is a big blow to one of Atlanta’s most talented players.

According to Ian Rapoport, Falcons TE Kyle Pitts is believed to have suffered a sprained MCL. He’s having an MRI to confirm the diagnosis and start to figure out how much time he’ll miss.

MCL sprains are usually not season-ending but they can cause a player to miss several weeks, so there’s a good chance Pitts misses some time.

Pitts appeared to suffer a serious right knee injury on a low hit from Bears S Eddie Jackson on Sunday.

Pitts, 22, was a two-year starter at Florida and a first-team All-SEC select as a sophomore and junior. He won the John Mackey Award for the best tight end in the country before the Falcons drafted him with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $32,910,494 contract with the Falcons that includes a $21,294,905 signing bonus. The Falcons will have a fifth-year option to pick up on him in 2024.

In 2022, Pitts has appeared in ten games for the Falcons and recorded 25 catches for 313 yards (12.5 YPC) and two touchdowns.

We will have more news on Pitts as it becomes available.