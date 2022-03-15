Falcons Tendering WR Olamide Zaccheaus

Adam Schefter reports that Falcons are tendering WR Olamide Zaccheaus for $2.433 million, per his agency.
Zaccheaus, 24, went undrafted out of Virginia back in 2019 and caught on with the Falcons soon after, making the 53-man roster out of training camp.
As a rookie, he set the record for the longest first reception on a 93-yard touchdown catch from Falcons QB Matt Ryan.
In 2021, Zaccheaus appeared in all 17 games for the Falcons and caught 31 passes for 406 yards and three touchdowns.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!