Falcons Tendering WR Olamide Zaccheaus

Adam Schefter reports that Falcons are tendering WR Olamide Zaccheaus for $2.433 million, per his agency.

Zaccheaus, 24, went undrafted out of Virginia back in 2019 and caught on with the Falcons soon after, making the 53-man roster out of training camp.

As a rookie, he set the record for the longest first reception on a 93-yard touchdown catch from Falcons QB Matt Ryan.

In 2021, Zaccheaus appeared in all 17 games for the Falcons and caught 31 passes for 406 yards and three touchdowns.