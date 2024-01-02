Falcons Try Out Six Players

The Atlanta Falcons hosted six players for a workout on Tuesday, per Aaron Wilson.

The full list includes:

CB Anthony Brown WR Cody Chrest WR Matt Landers WR Austin Mack RB Tyreik McCallister WR Isaiah Winstead

Brown, 26, is a former sixth-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2016. He finished the final year of his four-year, $2.47 million contract before re-signing with Dallas on a three-year deal in 2020.

Brown signed on with the Steelers coming out of the preseason. He later had short stints with the 49ers and Jets on the practice squad.

In 2022, Brown appeared in 12 games for the Cowboys and recorded 42 tackles, a forced fumble and seven pass defenses.