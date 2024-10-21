Falcons Make Five Roster Moves

Per Terrin Waack, the Falcons made five roster moves on Monday including signing LB Rashaan Evans and OL Tyrone Wheatley Jr. to their practice squad.

In corresponding moves, the team released OL Coy Cronk and LB Monty Rice from the practice squad. Atlanta also released LB Milo Eifler from injured reserve.

Evans, 28, was taken with the No. 22 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Titans. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $11,577,192 rookie contract that included a $6,499,776 signing bonus when the Titans declined his fifth-year option.

The fifth-year option would have cost the Titans $9.735 million fully guaranteed for the 2022 season. Evans instead became an unrestricted free agent in 2022 and signed a one-year deal with the Falcons.

He had a brief stint with the Eagles on their practice squad last season before joining the Cowboys. However, Dallas cut him in December and he has been on and off the Falcons’ practice squad since.

In 2022, Evans appeared in all 17 games for the Falcons and recorded 159 total tackles, six tackles for loss, two sacks, one forced fumble, two recoveries and four pass defenses. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 52 linebacker out of 81 qualifying players.

In 2023, Evans appeared in nine games for the Cowboys and recorded nine tackles.