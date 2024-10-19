Falcons Announce Four Roster Moves For Week 7

The Atlanta Falcons announced a series of roster moves on Saturday for their Week 7 matchup with the Seahawks.

The full list includes:

Falcons placed Lorenzo Carter on injured reserve

on injured reserve Falcons signed Kevin King to their active roster

to their active roster Falcons elevated Natrone Brooks and Demone Harris to their active roster

King, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Packers back in 2017 after they elected to trade down with the Saints. For moving back a few spots, the Packers picked up an additional fourth-round pick that they used on OLB Vince Biegel.

King played out the final year of his four-year, $7.08 million contract before returning to Green Bay on a one-year contract.

After remaining unsigned by Week 3 of the 2022 season, King turned down contract offers in order to stay committed to his plan of returning to full health, after dealing with a concussion, COVID-19, hip, knee, and shoulder injuries in 2021.

However, King tore his Achilles while working out in 2023. He joined the Falcons this April before being signed to their practice squad.

In 2024, King has appeared in six games for the Falcons and recorded four tackles and no interceptions.