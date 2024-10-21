NFC Notes: Diontae Johnson, Justin Simmons, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons

The Falcons allowed 34 points in their Week 7 loss at home against the Seahawks to fall to 4-3 on the season. Atlanta S Justin Simmons blamed himself and the secondary for poor communication that led to an unacceptable performance by their standards.

“From a defensive standpoint, if we’re going to win in this league, we got to have that mindset. We’re going to win because we’re doing our job, we’re doing it at a high level. I say that with the fingers pointed at myself,” Simmons said, via Amna Subhan of the team’s website. “I always say communication on the defense always starts with the safeties, and that goes down.

“So, that’s accountability on my end, making sure that I get that right, and I am going to get that right and that’ll be what it is moving forward. It’s going to be fixed, and next week can’t come fast enough.”

Falcons CB Kevin King was fined $6,250 for Unnecessary Roughness (low block) in Week 6.

Panthers

Panthers QB Andy Dalton and WR Diontae Johnson spoke to reporters after their blowout loss to the Commanders, mentioning that adjustments need to be made to avoid such losses.

“It got out of our hands quick,” Dalton said, via Joe Person of The Athletic. “We can’t come out like that. We can’t start the way they did.”

“Frustrated, but I can’t play every position on the field and make every play,” Johnson said. “Everybody (has to) do their job when it comes down to it. Yeah, it’s tough. But I just tell myself to keep going regardless.”

Johnson even made comments about his future with the team following the loss on Sunday.

“Whatever happens happens with that situation,” Johnson noted. “I’ll leave it to my agent. I’m just trying to play football right now.”

Commanders QB Jayden Daniels went down with a rib injury, yet Washington’s backup QB Marcus Mariota came off the bench and continued to tear apart the Panthers’ defense, which did not come as a shock to CB Jaycee Horn.

“I wouldn’t say I was surprised,” Horn said of Mariota’s performance. “We ain’t been getting stops. You’ve been watching the same game I’ve been watching. Every week, we can’t get stops. So we couldn’t get stops today. Same story. Don’t matter. You gotta win. Everybody gotta do their one-eleventh no matter who’s out there.”

Saints

Saints OL Connor McGovern was fined $6,722.22 for Unnecessary Roughness (facemask), and CB Alontae Taylor was fined $10,916 for Unsportsmanlike Conduct (taunting) in Week 6.