Falcons Trying Out Six Players

According to Scott Bair, the Falcons have six players at their minicamp for tryouts.

The full list of players trying out includes:

DL Isaiah Buggs WR Emeka Emezie OL Adam Coon LB Dakota Allen DL Jalen Dalton OL Jonotthan Harrison

Buggs, 25, was selected with the No. 192 overall pick in the sixth round out of Alabama by the Steelers in 2019. He was in the third year of a four-year, $2,667,294 contract that included a $147,294 signing bonus when the Steelers waived him.

He then briefly caught on with the Raiders practice squad.

In 2021, Buggs appeared in 10 games for the Steelers and recorded 17 total tackles and one pass deflection.