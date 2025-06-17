Falcons Waived RB Jase McClellan, Signed RB Jashaun Corbin

The Atlanta Falcons announced they have waived RB Jase McClellan to make room for RB Jashaun Corbin.

Corbin just finished up a spring season in the UFL and led the league in rushing yards. McClellan was a sixth-round pick by the Falcons last year.

McClellan, 23, was a four-star recruit in 2020 and the sixth-best running back in the class. He spent all four years at Alabama but wasn’t a consistent starter until 2023 when he led the team in rushing.

The Falcons selected McClellan with the first of their two sixth-round picks at pick No. 186 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. He just finished the first year of a four-year, $4.214 million contract that included a $194,368 signing bonus.

In 2024, McClellan appeared in two games for the Falcons and rushed 13 times for 32 yards.

Corbin, 24, signed with the Giants as an undrafted free agent out of Florida State following the 2022 NFL Draft. He was cut coming out of the preseason and brought back on the practice squad.

New York signed Corbin to a futures contract for 2023 but cut him again coming out of the preseason. The Panthers signed him to the practice squad but he was signed back by the Giants later in the season.

Corbin spent the 2024 season on injured reserve, then joined the San Antonio Brahmas in the UFL for the spring season.

In 2025, Corbin appeared in 10 games for the Brahmas and rushed 97 times for 514 yards and four touchdowns, adding 18 receptions for 138 yards.