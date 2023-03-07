Falcons Won’t Pursue Lamar Jackson

According to Dianna Russini, the Falcons will not be pursuing Ravens QB Lamar Jackson this offseason.

Jay Glazer also said he was doubtful Atlanta would put itself in the mix for Jackson this offseason.

Atlanta only has 2022 third-round QB Desmond Ridder on the roster but has given indications they’re happy moving forward with him.

Foregoing a chance at Jackson signals their commitment to Ridder is a lot higher than previously thought. Jackson was just franchised by Baltimore but the Ravens gave him the non-exclusive tender, meaning he’s free to negotiate with other teams.

The Ravens could match any offer but if they declined another team would have to give two first-round picks in exchange for Jackson.

Jackson, 26, is a former first-round pick of the Ravens back in 2018. He just finished the fourth year of his four-year, $9,471,652 contract that included a $5,968,472 signing bonus.

The Ravens picked up Jackson’s fifth-year option that will cost them $23 million fully guaranteed for the 2022 season, but won’t prevent them from working on an extension. He’s due to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

In 2022, Jackson appeared in 12 games for the Ravens and completed 62.3 percent of his passes for 2,242 yards, 17 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He also rushed for 764 yards and three touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Lamar Jackson as the news is available.