Falcons Worked Out QB Blake Bortles

The Falcons brought in veteran QB Blake Bortles for a workout on Tuesday, per Aaron Wilson.

Atlanta needed help at backup quarterback following the injury to A.J. McCarron and ultimately ended up signing Josh Rosen.

However, teams frequently churn the back ends of their rosters, so this is worth keeping in mind as the season progresses.

Bortles, 29, was taken with the No. 3 overall pick by the Jaguars back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $20,654,796 rookie contract when the Jaguars picked up his fifth-year option.

Jacksonville elected to sign Bortles to a three-year, $54 million contract that included $26.5 million guaranteed. However, they cut him loose after signing Nick Foles to a contract a few years ago.

Bortles caught on with the Rams on a one-year, $1 million deal for the 2019 season. He signed on with the Broncos last year and was on and off of their roster before signing on briefly with the Packers this past May.

For his career, Bortles has appeared in 78 games and completed 59.3 percent of his passes for 17,649 yards, 103 touchdowns and 75 interceptions. He also rushed for 1,766 yards and eight touchdowns.