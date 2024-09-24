According to Aaron Wilson, the Falcons worked out seven players on Tuesday including OL Matt Hennessy.
The full list includes:
- LS Peter Bowden
- P Jack Browning
- K Anders Carlson
- OL Matt Hennessy
- P Austin McNamara
- K Riley Patterson
- LS Randen Plattner
Hennessy, 26, is a former third-round pick by the Falcons in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Temple. He finished the final year of a four-year, $4,744,561 rookie contract and earned a base salary of $2,743,000 in 2023.
He was placed on injured reserve ahead of the 2023 season and did not appear in a game for Atlanta last year. He caught on with the Eagles in March but was among Philadelphia’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.
In 2022, Hennessy appeared in 11 games and made three starts for the Falcons.
