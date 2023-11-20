Falcons Worked Out Three Running Backs

The Atlanta Falcons hosted RBs Devine Ozigbo, Aaron Shampklin and Devin Darrington for a workout, according to Aaron Wilson.

Ozigbo, 27, originally signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Nebraska in 2019. He was waived coming out of the preseason and claimed off waivers by the Jaguars.

He was among Jacksonville’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason in 2021 and re-signed with the practice squad. From there, Ozigbo had stints with the Saints, Patriots and Broncos before joining the Lions this summer.

Detroit later signed Ozigbo to their practice squad.

In 2023, Devine Ozigbo has appeared in two games for the Lions and rushed for five yards on three carries.