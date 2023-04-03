Florida QB Anthony Richardson Visiting Raiders On Friday

According to Jeremy Fowler, Florida QB Anthony Richardson has a top 30 visit scheduled with the Raiders on Friday.

They’re among the six official visits Richardson will be taking ahead of the draft later this month.

The Raiders are meeting with Kentucky QB Will Levis today as they explore their potential options with the No. 7 pick in the draft. They need a long-term quarterback and either Richardson or Levis could be on the board when they pick.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward those top 30.

Richardson, 21, declared for the draft following his redshirt sophomore season in 2022 and his first as a full-time starter at Florida.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has him rated as his No. 14 overall player and No. 4 quarterback. Lance Zierlein compares him to former NFL QB Cam Newton.

During his three years at Florida, Richardson started in ten of his 22 games, completing 56.5 percent of his passes for 3,105 yards to go with 24 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He also rushed for 1,116 yards and 12 touchdowns.