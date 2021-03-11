Former Bills WR John Brown Mentions Colts, Steelers As Teams He’d Like To Play For

In an interview on SiriusXM NFL Radio, former Bills WR John Brown mentioned the Colts and the Steelers as two teams he’d like to sign with now that he’s a free agent.

Brown noted Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger has always been able to throw the deep ball well and he feels like that fits his skillset.

As for the Colts, Brown says he was impressed with the way they played in the playoff game against Buffalo and with how they used veteran WR T.Y. Hilton, also set to be a free agent. He called them a team on the rise.

The Bills released Brown on Wednesday in a salary-cutting move.

Brown, 30, is a former third-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2,798,900 contract with the Arizona Cardinals before agreeing to a one-year contract worth $5 million with the Ravens.

Brown later signed a three-year, $27 million contract with the Bills in 2019. Buffalo cut him following the 2020 season.

In 2020, Brown appeared in nine games for the Bills and caught 33 passes for 457 yards receiving and three touchdowns.