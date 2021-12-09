Former Broncos WR Demaryius Thomas Passes Away At 33

Miles Garrett of FOX 5 has confirmed that former Broncos WR Demaryius Thomas has passed away after speaking with Thomas’ West Laurens High School position coach Jeff Clayton.

Mike Klis has confirmed with a family member of Thomas that he has passed away.

TMZ Sports reports that Thomas was found dead at his Roswell, GA home Thursday night. However, his cause of death is unclear at this time.

According to TMZ, police said that preliminary reports suggest the death stemmed from a medical issue and there are currently no indications that foul play was involved.

Thomas announced his retirement from the NFL this past June.

Thomas, 33, is a former first-round pick of the Broncos back in 2010. The Broncos traded Thomas to the Texans for fourth- and seventh-round picks before the deadline in 2018.

Houston released Thomas and he later signed a one-year, $6 million deal with the Patriots. From there, New England traded Thomas to the Jets for a 2021 sixth-round pick coming out of the preseason in 2019.

For his career, Thomas played in 143 games over 10 seasons for the Broncos, Texans and Jets. He recorded 724 receptions for 9,763 yards (13.5 YPC) and 63 touchdowns. He was a four-time Pro Bowler and was twice named to the second-team AP All-Pro team.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Thomas’ family and friends.