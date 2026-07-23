Former Cardinals TE Travis Vokolek Announces Retirement

Veteran TE Travis Vokolek announced on his Instagram that he’s retiring from football after three years in the league.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Travis Vokolek (@tvokolek2)

Vokolek was carted off from a game in Week 6 due to a serious neck injury and issued the following statement as a caption on the post:

“After numerous visits with doctors and neurologists over the past couple of months, I have been advised to medically retire from the NFL due to a serious neck injury that I suffered this past season. I am extremely grateful and blessed to have been able to live out my childhood dream of playing football at the highest level for the past three years. Football has taught me many life lessons and given me unforgettable memories.

I am forever grateful to all my teammates, coaches, trainers, and others who have supported my family and I along the way. A sincere thank you to the Arizona Cardinals training staff for being first class with the care and support they provided my family and I during this hard time.

I am especially grateful for my wife who has been there the whole time through the many ups and downs of the NFL. She has never wavered and has been extremely supportive through it all.

I have attacked everyday of being a professional football player with passion, determination, and discipline. I can say that I truly left everything out on the field. Thank you for all of the love and support. Lastly, thank you football!”

Vokolek, 28, signed a three-year, $2.6 million deal with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Nebraska following the 2023 draft. He was let go that year after camp and re-signed to the practice squad.

The Cardinals signed Vokolek to their active roster off Baltimore’s practice squad in December 2023, and they re-signed him to a one-year deal for the 2024 season.

In 2025, Vokolek has appeared in five games for the Cardinals and recorded two tackles.